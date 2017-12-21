POLITICS
Venus Williams cleared in fatal Florida crash – reports
According to US media, Florida police conclude neither driver was at fault and no charges will be filed in collision which the tennis star was involved in, in June, killing one passenger.
In this September 1, 2017 file photo, Venus Williams, of the United States, reacts after beating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the third round of the US Open tennis tournament, in New York. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 21, 2017

American tennis star Venus Williams will not be charged in a fatal two-car smash in June that killed a passenger in the other car, according to the US media, quoting the Florida police.

Police concluded neither driver was at fault and no charges would be filed in the collision which took place in a busy intersection in Palm Beach Gardens, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel newspaper reported on Wednesday.

"Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case," according to an 18-page traffic homicide investigation released by Palm Beach Gardens police.

The police said an unidentified third car cut Williams off as she tried to cross a six-lane highway.

That sparked a series of events that ended with a Hyundai sedan, driven by Linda Barson, running into the passenger side of Williams' SUV which was stopped in the intersection.

Barson drove into the intersection when the light turned green, striking Williams' vehicle.

Both Williams and Barson, were not injured but Barson's husband, Jerome, died 13 days after the smash.

"The unknown dark-colored vehicle ... started a sequence of events resulting in [Barson] crashing into [Williams]," the police report said.

Barson's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams.

SOURCE:AFP
