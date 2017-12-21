At least 55 people have been arrested for their suspected links to Daesh during counterterrorism operations in Istanbul and Izmir, a police source said on Thursday.

Anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous operations at 12 locations in seven districts of Istanbul apprehending 45 foreigners who were allegedly planning to carry out an attack, the source – who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media – said.

During the raid, police also seized a number of documents and digital tools.

Separately, police also rounded up 10 Daesh suspects in the western province of Izmir during simultaneous operations in the city.