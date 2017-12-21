Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday blasted the US President Donald Trump threatening to cut aid to countries that vote to denounce his decision recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

“Mr Trump, you can’t buy Turkey's democratic will with your dollars,” Erdogan said in a speech in capital Ankara.

“What do other countries call America? 'The cradle of democracy'. The cradle of democracy is looking to buy [people’s] wills with dollars,” he said.

TRT World'sOmer Kablan reports from Ankara.

Erdogan called on countries of the world “not to sell your wills in the fight for democracy.”