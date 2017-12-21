Twenty-nine people were killed and 26 injured in a major blaze at a building housing a sports centre and public bath in the central South Korean city of Jecheon, the fire agency said on Thursday.

"All victims were found at a public sauna in the building," a spokesman for the National Fire Agency said.

The fire station said 12 women and three men were known to have been killed. Thirteen bodies were unrecognisable.

Television footage showed an eight-storey building consumed by flames issuing dark plumes of smoke, as several people stood waiting for help on the outdoor terrace.

The fire, believed to have started at a parking lot on the first floor, has been mostly put out, but the death toll may rise further as firefighters continue to search the building, the spokesman said.