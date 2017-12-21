A ferry with 251 people on board capsized in rough seas off the Philippines on Thursday with reports of an unspecified number of casualties, the coastguard said.

Rescuers have retrieved four bodies from the water as well as several survivors, radio station DZMM reported from the scene, but the coastguard could not immediately confirm the fatalities.

"The wind suddenly picked up and the boat was forced to stop when the bow started taking in water. Passengers ran to the side just before it tipped over," student Donel Mendiola, one of the survivors, told the station by telephone.

"Some of us swam, but I saw some old people who were apparently already dead," Mendiola added.

The accident occurred off the town of Real, about 70 kilometres (43 miles) east of Manila, as the boat sailed towards the remote island of Polillo in rough weather, coastguard spokesman Armand Balilo told a news conference.

The coastguard said the boat, "Mercraft 3", left the port of Real in the morning and capsized shortly before noon (before 0400 GMT).

"We have heard (there were) casualties, but we're still validating," Balilo said, adding that rescue helicopters and sea vessels were heading to the site.

"We believe the weather was a big factor" in the accident, he said, adding nearby boats had already rescued some of the 251 people on board.