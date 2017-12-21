Hodeida, Yemen — Welaya Ahmed Hasan is three. She is one of more than two million children in Yemen suffering from acute malnutrition. But she’s luckier than others. Her parents were able to take her to al-Thawra hospital in al-Hodeida district.[if !supportAnnotations][endif]

Inside the department of nutrition at al-Thawra lie 10 malnourished children waiting to receive treatment. Some of them, including Welaya, suffer from burn marks in their body, a side effect indicating the advanced stage of the disease.

The malnourished children are in agonising pain much of the time. Their piercing cries are a result of malnutrition. Their mothers nurse them helplessly, unable to take any action. They sit together to talk about the suffering of their children. In this, they find some solace.

The doctors say the children can survive if they are treated on time. But many parents are unable to afford the treatment.

"Last month, we noticed that Welaya could not eat anything and started suffering from severe pain, so we brought her to the hospital and we had no money with us, but some people lent us money to pay for medicines," Welaya's mother Kateba told TRT World.

Nearly 2.2 million children in Yemen are acutely malnourished and require urgent care. At least 462,000 children suffer from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), a drastic increase of almost 200 percent since 2014.

An additional 1.7 million children suffer from Moderate Acute Malnutrition, UNICEF said in December 2016.

Welaya's father works as a street sweeper in Hodeida city. He hasn’t received his salary since April 2015. Instead, he depends on local charity. A group of traders offer him some food, which he shares with his wife and eight children.

The World Bank estimates that the poverty rate has doubled to 62 percent of Yemen's 27 million people, with public sector salaries paid only irregularly.

Nowadays Welaya's father visits traders and asks them to lend him some money. He has already borrowed $400 (YR100,000), an amount he cannot pay back in his current circumstances. He does odd jobs and earns around $60 (YR15,000) per month.

Kateba added: "My husband cannot borrow more money, so if we don’t get outside help, we cannot remain in the hospital. We will bring Welaya home."

Welaya needs to stay in the hospital for two more months. Her treatment costs $20 (YR5,000) per day. This is a difficult burden to bear for people with little to no money. And the choices made are often between food for their children and hospital treatment.

"We cannot buy food for our children, and usually they sleep hungry, so it is difficult to pay YR5,000 per day. The hospital helps us with milk and vitamins but we still need to buy other medicines."

Out of 20 million people in Yemen who are in need of humanitarian aid, 9.8 million are in acute need of assistance. An estimated 17 million people—60 per cent of the total population—are on the brink of starvation, while a staggering seven million people do not know when and how their next meal will come.

Kateba stated that they cannot provide their children with the required food. She points to Welaya’s other siblings who also suffer from malnutrition. They have not reached the advanced stage yet.

"When we feel that a child suffers from emaciation, we try to provide them with food, but that does not help as doctors told us that the lack of food is the main reason of the disease but it is not the cure,” Kateba added.

The war aggravates the situation

In the most seriously affected governorates of Taiz and Hodeida, Save the Children estimates that a staggering 10,000 children are predicted to die this year in each region due to hunger.

Tahani Mohammed is 18 months old. She is the youngest of five siblings living in al-Hodeida's al-Garahi district. Her father is a jobless man who cannot provide her with milk.