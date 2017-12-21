Turkey and Russia are set to sign an agreement on S-400 missile defense systems in the upcoming days, a Russian official said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists in Moscow, Vladimir Kojin, military and technical cooperation assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the negotiations on the deal went smoothly.

Earlier this week, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said there were no problems with the deal, which would see Turkey purchase the defense systems from Russia.

Kojin said the delivery would be made in late 2019 or early 2020.