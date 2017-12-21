Catalan authorities said on Thursday voting turnout is up by more than 5 percentage points in a vote that will determine the future of the Spanish region's independence movement.

That means more than a third of eligible Catalans cast their ballots in the first four hours of the voting.

The regional election board said 68.3 percent of Catalans had voted by 6 pm (1700 GMT; 12 pm EST) compared to 63.12 percent in the last election in 2015.

Surveys in recent weeks had predicted record turnout numbers.

TRT World'sSarah Morice brings the latest from Barcelona, Spain.

The regional election is being closely watched in and outside Catalonia to see if support for a separatist push will grow, subside or remain for the time being feeding political tension with Spain.

Elections traditionally take place on a Sunday, but a working day was chosen this time by central authorities to avoid voting on Christmas Eve.

More than 5.5 million Catalans are eligible to vote in the election. Results are expected later on Thursday after polling stations close.

Former regional leaders vote

The pro-Spanish unity candidate leading some of the polls in Thursday's Catalan election has vowed to end the social division that she blames on separatists in the northeastern region.