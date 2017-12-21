More than 120 countries defied President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favour. A total of 128 countries backed the resolution, which is non-binding, nine voted against and 35 abstained. Twenty-one countries did not cast a vote.

A spokesman for Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the vote “a victory for Palestine” but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the vote.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports from the occupied East Jerusalem.

Speaking at the General Assembly ahead of the vote, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticised the US and said it is unethical to think the votes and dignity of member states are for sale.

“You can be strong, but this does not make you right,” he said. “A UN member threatened all other members. We were asked to vote no or face the consequences,” Cavusoglu said.

“Turkey will never let Al-Quds down. The Palestinian people will never be left alone. The world is bigger than five,” he said.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki also criticised the Trump administration in his address at the UN General Assembly saying that its decision will not impact the status of the holy city but has affected the status of US as a mediator of peace.

"An aggression on the status of Jerusalem which religious and humanitarian status that is exceptional and would like to confirm that the American decision will not impact the status and position of the holy city in any way whatsoever," Malki said.