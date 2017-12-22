Nearly half the 19 people injured when a driver ploughed into pedestrians in the southern city of Melbourne were foreign nationals, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Friday.

Police said that the 32-year-old man had a history of mental illness and drove a car into Christmas shoppers on one of the busiest roads in Australia's second-largest city on Thursday.

Turnbull and police said the driver had no known ties to extremist organisations. He is in police custody after being released from hospital, Australian media reported.

Police have yet to interview, charge or identify the man.

TRT World'sAksel Zaimovic reports.

Foreigners injured