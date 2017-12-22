Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet on Friday approved Japan's biggest $46 billion defence budget to bolster ballistic missile defence capability amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Under the plan, Japan's 2018 defence budget rises 1.3 percent from the current year. It would be the sixth annual increase under Abe, who ended a decade of military budget cuts after taking office in 2012.

The defence spending is part of Japan's $860 billion national budget for 2018, also the biggest.

The Cabinet also approved an additional $208 million defence spending through March for next-generation missile interceptors — an initial cost of advanced US missile combat systems Aegis Ashore and other equipment.

The budget plans still need parliamentary approval.

TRT World spoke to John Matthews in Tokyo.

The Cabinet's budget approval comes just days after Tokyo announced a decision to deploy a set of the costly land-based Aegis Ashore system to increase Japanese defence against a possibility of incoming missiles from North Korea.

The exact cost of the two units was not released, but defence ministry officials say it could be $1.8 billion or higher.