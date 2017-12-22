Turkey has vetoed the involvement of the Syrian PYD and its military wing, the YPG, at a planned Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Turkish officials, who were in the Kazakh capital Astana for the latest round of Syria peace talks to discuss the Sochi meeting with their Russian and Iranian counterparts, reiterated Turkey's stance on the issue, according to diplomatic sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said all participants in the Syria talks in Geneva would be invited to the Sochi gathering, scheduled to take place between January 29-30, 2018.

“The list of participants confirmed by the Russian, Turkish and Iranian leaders will definitely be announced tomorrow [Friday] in Astana,” Lavrov said.

However, Turkey is opposed to the involvement of the US-backed PYD/YPG militants.

Turkish authorities have repeatedly expressed they would reject the presence of any terrorist groups at Syria talks.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports on the talks in Astana.