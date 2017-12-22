Australia has seized more than $760 million worth of methamphetamine in its biggest-ever bust of the highly-addictive drug, police said on Friday.

Commonly known as "ice", the 1.2 tonne haul was intercepted after being offloaded from a boat, the Valkoista, which authorities believe came from China.

A press release issued by a combination of five law enforcement agencies, including the Australian Federal Police, said the seizure surpassed the previous record meth bust, a 903-kilogram haul in Melbourne early this year.

It is also the largest drug bust of any kind in Western Australia, the country's largest state, which has some 13,000 kilometres (8,000 miles) of coastline.

Eight men, all Australian, were charged with either importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, or possessing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, and face life in jail.

The seizure capped a six-month investigation with Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Leanne Close alleging the ringleaders had been taken out.

"It equates to probably about $760 million of border controlled drugs that are no longer going to be on the streets of Australia over the Christmas period," she said.