A suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed Humvee into a police headquarters in Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least six officers and wounding four others, officials said.

The attack in southern Kandahar province came a day after US Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to meet its leaders, telling them the United States was "here to see this through."

The Taliban claimed the pre-dawn attack in Kandahar's Maiwand district in the latest deadly assault by the insurgents, who have been increasingly targeting security installations.

The assault killed six people and wounded four others, Kandahar police spokesman Ghorzang Afridi said.

"All the victims were local policemen," Afridi said.

Pence visit

In an unannounced trip on Thursday evening, US Vice President Mike Pence met top leaders and underscored US commitment to the country four months after President Donald Trump agreed to an open-ended war against insurgents.

Pence arrived on a military plane at Bagram Airfield under cover of darkness after leaving Washington on Wednesday night.

He then flew by helicopter to Kabul, where he met President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah at the presidential palace.

Pence told the leaders he hoped his presence there was tangible evidence that the United States was "here to see this through."

In a reversal of his campaign call for a swift withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, Trump in August pledged a stepped-up military campaign against Taliban insurgents and signalled the United States would send more troops to fight in what is the longest war in its history.

At the end of August, there were some 11,000 US troops in Afghanistan and more have since arrived.

Ghani expressed gratitude to the US government and said Afghanistan's partnership with the United States was cemented in sacrifice.

Pence told reporters the strategy of increased troops on the ground and greater authorities for military leaders was paying dividends.