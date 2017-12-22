Veteran coach Fatih Terim took the reins at Galatasaray for a fourth time on Friday after the 20-time Turkey champions parted ways with Croatian Igor Tudor this week, the Istanbul club said.

Terim, also known as 'emperor', has had three spells in charge of both Galatasaray and the national team.

He left his job in charge of Turkey in July after being involved in a brawl in a west coast resort town.

Galatasaray, who have won 20 domestic league titles and the UEFA Cup in 2000, currently are placed third in the Turkish championships after suffering their fourth defeat of the season last weekend.

"Welcome to your home, emperor Fatih Terim," the club said on its official Twitter feed, using the nickname by which he is known in Turkey. It said a signing ceremony would be held at the club's stadium at 1200 GMT (3pm).