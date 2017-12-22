WORLD
2 MIN READ
2017 in review: Afghan civilians bear brunt of violence
The UN says more than 2,500 civilians have been killed this year in Afghanistan. The government, Taliban and Daesh are battling for control of the country, and international support doesn't seem to be helping.
2017 in review: Afghan civilians bear brunt of violence
Afghan security stop a woman as an attack was underway nearby, in Kabul on December 18, 2017. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
December 22, 2017

The US says it supports Afghanistan, but critics say its policy under President Trump towards the war-torn country has done little to curb the violence.

Washington dropped its largest conventional, non-nuclear bomb in April on a strike targeting Daesh in Achin district. It also sent more than 3,000 additional US troops into Afghanistan as a part of Trump's South Asia strategy. 

The figures are a sign of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. 

The UN says more than 2,500 civilians have been killed this year, including from coalition air strikes.

RECOMMENDED

"The fact that the US took the war to the villages of Afghanistan was a mistake," said Fawzia Koofi, an Afghan politician.

TRT World'sYasin Eken has more in this report.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move