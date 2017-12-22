Yemen's cholera epidemic has reached one million suspected cases, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday, with war leaving more than 80 percent of the population short of food, fuel, clean water and access to healthcare.

Yemen, one of the Arab world's poorest countries, is embroiled in a proxy war between the Houthi armed movement, allied with Iran, and a US-backed military coalition headed by Saudi Arabia.

It is suffering the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and eight million people are on the brink of famine, says the UN.

Cholera flared up in April and spread rapidly, killing 2,227 people. The death rate has fallen dramatically, and without laboratory confirmation, recent cases are probably diarrhoea, Poncin said.

A new wave of cholera is expected in March or April.

"It’s probably unavoidable. We need to be ready to face another big epidemic," said Poncin, adding that cholera may become a long-term burden as it has in Haiti.

"The places where the war is active are the ones most at risk for increase of disease."

Diphtheria in Yemen