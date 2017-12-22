Operation Christmas Drop has raised more than $50,000 and collected donations of tools, fishing equipment, school supplies and toys to be parachuted to islanders living in poverty.

The presents are delivered by air forces from Australia, Japan and the US, which also use this opportunity to train pilots.

“We’re here in support of Operation Christmas Drop which is a humanitarian mission to airdrop supplies and Christmas gifts to all the remote islands in the Pacific Ocean,” said Karl Penny, a sergeant from Royal Australian Air Force.