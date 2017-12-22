Thousands of people took to the streets in the Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah—a semi-autonomous area controlled by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)—in anti-government protests that were triggered by the delayed payment of salaries and “rampant corruption”.

The KRG's strongest party, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is at the centre of harsh criticism from both domestic and international figures, following its violent response to the peaceful protests demanding payment of salaries that haven’t been paid for nearly two years.

At least five people were killed and more than 70 were injured during the protests that started on Monday in the region.

Sulaymaniyah is the centre for opposition parties, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Gorran Movement, which have been at odds with the KDP for years.

“People in the region haven’t been paid properly since the last two years, facing serious economic problems. Income injustice is at the peak ever than before and this started annoying people,” said Serhat Erkmen of Ahi Evran University, who is an expert on Middle East affairs.

However, he added that there were also political issues that triggered the protests.

“The parliament hasn’t been functioning since the last two years and elections were delayed by the authority. When economic and political problems are combined, solutions for the region’s problems become impossible,” he said.

Elections delayed after non-binding referendum

Presidential and parliamentary elections were due to take place on November 1, but were postponed after the outcome of a non-binding independence referendum on June 25, 2017.

Former President Masoud Barzani, also the former head of the ruling KDP, spearheaded the referendum after two years of gridlock in domestic politics. Some of the opposition party followers boycotted the referendum.

The majority of people voted in favour, but the central government in Baghdad, and neighbouring countries Turkey and Iran, took action against the move.

The trio closed the region's airspace and suspended all flights coming in and out. Iran went even further and shut its border with the KRG.

The central government launched a military offensive to the disputed areas, which KRG forces have controlled since 2014 after defeating Daesh. They took most of these areas and also Kirkuk back from the KRG in mid-October.

Finally, Masoud Barzani resigned at the end of the month.

These developments after the referendum also had a political impact on people who were highly disappointed, according to Erkmen, who said dreams of independence had mobilised people in the region, especially over the last four months before the vote.

“Not only the vote but also the aftermath played a vital role to surface people’s anger, as the region lost the disputed areas, including the oil-rich Kirkuk,” Erkmen added.

Economic impact after loss of Kirkuk