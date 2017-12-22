The former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont called on Friday for talks with his adversary, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, following snap regional elections that gave pro-independence parties a parliamentary majority.

Rajoy ignored the fugitive leader's direct appeal for a meeting, declaring instead that a "new era based on dialogue" began in the restive region, vowing to speak to its new leaders as long as they don't violate Spain's Constitution.

"I will make an effort to dialogue with the government that forms in Catalonia, but I expect it to stop acting unilaterally and outside the law," Rajoy told a press briefing.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more from Barcelona.

Puigdemont, who fled Spain almost two months ago to avoid arrest after going against court rulings and pushing for unilateral Catalan independence, said in Brussels that Thursday's election also opened "a new era" for Catalonia.

At his own press conference, Puigdemont said he was ready to meet with Rajoy without pre-conditions anywhere in the European Union other than Spain.

"More than two million people are in favour of Catalonia's independence," Puigdemont said, referring to the election results.

"Recognising reality is vital if we are to find a solution." he added.

Puigdemont also said that he'd return to Catalonia if the new parliament elected him as regional leader, though the legal protections he would have as an elected leader are unclear.