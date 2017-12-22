Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians on Friday during protests in the Gaza, the blockaded enclave's health ministry said, as fallout over US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital continues.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said a 24-year-old man was killed after being shot in the chest in clashes along the border with Israel.

Another four Palestinians sustained moderate wounds, he said.

"A second man, whose identity is still unknown, died in clashes east of Gaza City," Qudra said, noting the man was also shot in the chest.

TRT World's Ben Tornquist reports.

Fresh violence after UNGA vote

The fresh violence came a day after the UN General Assembly resolution denouncing Trump's decision.

The Israeli military defended the killings, saying thousands of Palestinians participated in "violent riots" along the Gaza border and across the West Bank "hurling firebombs and rocks and rolling burning tires" at Israeli forces.

Palestinians have been clashing with Israeli troops since Trump's Jerusalem announcement on December 6.

Nine Palestinians have been killed and dozens more wounded so far.