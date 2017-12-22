WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian protesters in Gaza
The victims were shot in the chest during demonstrations against the US' Jerusalem declaration, says Gaza's health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra.
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian protesters in Gaza
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Zakaria al-Kafarneh, who was killed during clashes with Israeli troops, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on December 22, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2017

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians on Friday during protests in the Gaza, the blockaded enclave's health ministry said, as fallout over US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital continues.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said a 24-year-old man was killed after being shot in the chest in clashes along the border with Israel. 

Another four Palestinians sustained moderate wounds, he said.

"A second man, whose identity is still unknown, died in clashes east of Gaza City," Qudra said, noting the man was also shot in the chest.

TRT World's Ben Tornquist reports. 

Fresh violence after UNGA vote

The fresh violence came a day after the UN General Assembly resolution denouncing Trump's decision.

The Israeli military defended the killings, saying thousands of Palestinians participated in "violent riots" along the Gaza border and across the West Bank "hurling firebombs and rocks and rolling burning tires" at Israeli forces. 

Palestinians have been clashing with Israeli troops since Trump's Jerusalem announcement on December 6. 

Nine Palestinians have been killed and dozens more wounded so far.

RECOMMENDED

In Bethlehem on Friday, some Palestinian protesters held anti-Trump banners reading "Mr Trump, it's not your land to decide to whom it belongs, Jerusalem is ours and it belongs to us,"and "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine."

TRT World'sMohammed Mansour reports from Gaza.

Abbas-Macron meet

On Friday, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron repeated condemnation of Trump's Jerusalem stance. 

Abbas is trying to shore up support from powerful friendly countries including Russia and China as potential peacemakers with Israel after rejecting the US' role in settling the Palestine-Israel dispute. 

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to denounce Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, largely ignoring Trump's threats to cut off aid to any country that went against him.

The non-binding resolution declaring US action on Jerusalem "null and void" was approved 128-9 – a victory for the Palestinians. Amid Washington's threats, 35 of the 193 UN member nations abstained and 21 were absent.

The Palestinians say East Jerusalem, captured and annexed by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war from Jordan, is the capital of their future state. Israel says the entire city, including East Jerusalem, is its eternal capital.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs
US to conduct military drills across Middle East as Iran says 'fully prepared' for possible attacks
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move