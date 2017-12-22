TÜRKİYE
Israeli police detain three Turkish citizens
Israeli police barred a group of visitors, who were holding Turkish and Belgian citizenships, entering Al Aqsa which wanted to remove Turkish-flag t-shirts.
People in Jerusalem are celebrating the UN General Assembly's vote that annulled US's decision to recognise the city as Israel's capital. / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2017

Three Turkish citizens were detained by the Israeli police after a brawl following the evening prayer on Friday near Al Aqsa’s Kattanin gate.

According to witnesses, Israeli police prevented a group of Turks including children, wearing Turkish flag-printed t-shirts and fez, from entering the Al Aqsa.

Reportedly, Israeli police have said the group cannot enter to Al Aqsa if they won’t remove their t-shirts which sparked tensions between the group and the police.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from occupied East Jerusalem.

The group reacted to the ban and Israeli police have attacked the group following which two of the Turkish citizens were detained.

Two of the detained, identified as Abdullah Kizilirmak and Mehmet Kargili, came from Belgium to visit Jerusalem and were holding dual citizenships.

Israeli police have not made a statement yet on the detainments.

SOURCE:AA
