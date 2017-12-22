Three Turkish citizens were detained by the Israeli police after a brawl following the evening prayer on Friday near Al Aqsa’s Kattanin gate.

According to witnesses, Israeli police prevented a group of Turks including children, wearing Turkish flag-printed t-shirts and fez, from entering the Al Aqsa.

Reportedly, Israeli police have said the group cannot enter to Al Aqsa if they won’t remove their t-shirts which sparked tensions between the group and the police.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from occupied East Jerusalem.