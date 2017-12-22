POLITICS
Eleven Russian athletes stripped of medals, banned for life over doping
Sochi luge silver medallists Albert Demchenko and Tatyana Ivanova are among a group of 11 Russians disqualified for doping and handed lifetime bans, says the International Olympic Committee.
This file photo taken on February 13, 2014 shows Russia's Albert Demchenko and Tatyana Ivanova celebrating in the Luge Team Relay at the Sliding Center Sanki during the Sochi Winter Olympics. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2017

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Friday it had banned 11 Russian athletes for life after they committed doping offences at the 2014 Sochi winter games.

Along with lugers Tatyana Ivanova and Albert Demchenko, who both won silver medals in Sochi, cross-country skiers Nikita Kryukov, Alexander Bessmertnykh — both silver medallists — and Natalia Matveeva, bobsledders Liudmila Udobkina and Maxim Belugin, and ice hockey players Tatiana Burina and Anna Shchukina, were disqualified from the events they took part in.

Speed skaters Ivan Skobrev, a two-time medallist at the Vancouver 2010 Games, and Artem Kuznetcov were also punished. 

The athletes were stripped of their medals and banned from future Olympic events, the IOC Disciplinary Commission said.

The decision is part of an IOC investigation into doping of Russian athletes at the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

"Unprecedented systematic manipulation"

Earlier this month the IOC banned Russia from next year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics for what it called "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system.

Investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the IOC confirmed allegations of widespread doping among Russian athletes across many sports as well as tampering with Russian athletes' samples during the Sochi 2014 winter Games.

The IOC, however, left the door open for Russian athletes with a clean history of non-doping to be invited to compete in Pyeongchang as neutrals.

Opening further cases?

"To date, the number of cases opened by the (IOC) disciplinary commission (for Sochi 2014) has reached 46 after additional findings from the re-analyses," the IOC said. 

It has re-tested all of the samples from Russian athletes from those games, banning dozens for life in recent months.

"All 46 of them have been handled, of which three have been filed. As some investigations are still ongoing (notably the forensic analysis of the bottles), it cannot be excluded that there might be new elements that would justify opening further new cases and holding more hearings," it said.

The Pyeongchang Olympics run from February 9-25 with Russian athletes competing under the Olympic flag as Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR).

SOURCE:Reuters
