British foreign minister Boris Johnson told his Russian counterpart on Friday there was "abundant evidence" of Moscow meddling in foreign elections, but said any Russian efforts to interfere in last year's Brexit referendum had fallen flat.

On the first visit to Russia by a British foreign minister in five years, Johnson said he wanted to normalise UK-Russia relations, which were going through "a very difficult patch".

But that didn't mean pretending that Britain did not have serious concerns about Russia's behaviour, he said.

" We can't pretend that they (the problems) do not exist, and that we share a common perspective on the events in Ukraine, or in the Western Balkans or on Russian activities in cyberspace," said Johnson.

He also said Britain had a duty to speak up for the LGBT community in Chechnya. Two men from Chechnya said in June they had been tortured because they were gay but Chechen authorities deny the allegations.

Johnson's visit comes at a time when relations between London and Moscow are strained by differences over Ukraine and Syria as well as by allegations, which Russia flatly denies, that Moscow has meddled in the politics of various European countries by backing cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

Brexit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov challenged that narrative, however, saying Johnson himself had recently said he had no proof that Moscow had meddled in last year's British referendum on leaving the European Union.