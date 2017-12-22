Bitcoin prices plunged by more than 20 percentage points on Friday as investors cashed out at the end of a tumultuous year that has seen the wildly volatile currency reach stratospheric heights in recent weeks.

The precipitous drop came after a series of warnings by analysts and governments about a bubble that could burst at any moment as investors, many inexperienced, piled into the cryptocurrency hoping to enjoy a quick gain.

The controversial cryptocurrency, which is not backed by any central bank or state, closed on Friday at $12,840 continuing a downward trend that began on Monday when it reached record high of $19,500.

Since then the cryptocurrency has declined more than 30 percentage points according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

After starting the year at near $1,000 the digital currency has soared to $10,000 by late November and nearly doubled that just a couple of weeks later.

The sell-off has had a knock-on effect on other cryptocurrencies such as Dash, Litecoin and Ripple, all of which were sent plunging.

Stephen Innes, head of foreign exchange trading for Asia Pacific at OANDA, said investors are having a "reality check."

"At the heart of the matter was a frenzied demand for coins with limited supply has now led to unsophisticated investors holding the bag at the top."

Some analysts attributed the plunge to profit-taking, while others said the drop was just another sign of the inherent volatility of the asset.

"There's no catalyst in particular for the drop," said Alexandre Baradez, an analyst for IG France.

"But bitcoin is 20 times more volatile than trading the euro to the dollar."