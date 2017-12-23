A US jury convicted two South American ex-soccer bosses of corruption on Friday, the once-powerful pair were swiftly remanded into custody following a New York trial that has exposed systemic corruption at the heart of FIFA.

The jury returned guilty verdicts against Jose Maria Marin, former head of Brazil's Football Confederation and Juan Angel Napout, former head of Paraguayan football, and will return after Christmas to deliberate on the fate of a third defendant, former Peru boss Manuel Burga.

The seven-week trial in a Brooklyn federal court exposed endemic criminal activity at the heart of the world's most popular sport, two and a half years after the United States unveiled the largest graft scandal in the history of world soccer.

Marin, 85, was was acquitted on one count of money laundering conspiracy, in relation to the Brazil Cup. He was convicted on two others, as well as of wire fraud conspiracy.

In addition to racketeering conspiracy, Napout was convicted on two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and acquitted on two counts of money laundering conspiracy.

They were quickly taken into custody and are now awaiting sentencing. Napout had just enough time to hand a watch, neck chain and belt to his wife, who sat in the gallery for the verdict with their children.

"The defendants are facing very significant potential sentences," said Judge Pamela Chen, dismissing pleas from defence lawyers against immediate incarceration. Marin takes medication for depression and hypertension, his lawyer said.

Under federal regulations, Marin and Napout each face at least 10 years in prison. Each conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

"I don't think there are real reasons for appeal," said Chen.