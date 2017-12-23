WORLD
US says it will provide Ukraine with 'defensive' aid
The move intensifies US support for Ukraine's military as it fights rebels that the United States says are supported, armed and trained by Russia.
Ukraine and Russia are at loggerheads over a war in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces that has killed more than 10,000 people in three years. November 25, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2017

The United States will provide Ukraine with "enhanced defensive capabilities," the State Department said on Friday, as Kiev battles Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country.

"US assistance is entirely defensive in nature, and as we have always said, Ukraine is a sovereign country and has a right to defend itself," the department said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, ABC News reported that President Donald Trump was expected to approve the sale of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, citing State Department sources. 

Any sale would need Congressional approval.

On Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said it was recalling officers serving at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in Ukraine, accusing the Ukrainian side of obstructing their work and limiting access to the front line.

Ukrainian officials, security monitors and Kiev's foreign backers warned on Wednesday that Moscow's decision to withdraw from a Ukrainian-Russian ceasefire control group could worsen the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier this week the State Department approved an export license for Ukraine to buy certain light weapons and small arms from US manufacturers.

Senator John McCain on Wednesday welcomed the small arms sale. McCain, a Republican and Cold War veteran, urged the president "to authorise additional sales of defensive lethal weapons, including anti-tank munitions, and to fully utilise security assistance funds provided by the Congress to enable Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

SOURCE:Reuters
