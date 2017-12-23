WORLD
Bus crash kills at least 32 in western India
The passenger bus was on its way to a Hindu temple when it veered off a bridge and plunged into a river in the western Rajasthan state, officials say.
The speeding bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed through the bridge railing, officials said. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 23, 2017

At least 32 people were killed on Saturday after a passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said.

Seven injured passengers were hospitalised in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan state, 375km south of New Delhi, said police officer Narain Singh.

The speeding bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed through the bridge railing, said B L Soni, another police officer. It fell 65 feet down into the Banas river.

The incident occurred at around 7am (local time), said Singh.

The victims were on their way to a nearby Hindu temple in Lalsot, a town in Rajasthan state, for pilgrimage.

Official figures show India has the world's highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes. 

Driver fatigue, negligence, poorly maintained roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
