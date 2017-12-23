Three Turkish citizens, who were arrested at Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday, have been released on bail by an Israeli court on Saturday evening.

Two of the Turkish citizens – Abdullah Kizilirmak and Mehmet Kargili – are accused of "battering Israeli police and resistance".

The third one – Adem Koc – was accused of "disturbing public order and attending an illegal demonstration".

Two of the detained, Kizilirmak and Kargili, came from Belgium to visit Jerusalem and are dual citizens.