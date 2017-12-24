The human cost of Yemen's war has hit its people hard.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Saudi led coalition imposed an air and sea blockade on the impoverished country, allowing only occasional humanitarian access. The blockade has been criticized by international groups, which say it is deepening the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis.

The civil war has caused profound misery among Yemen's 28 million people. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in fighting and airstrikes; food-supply and medical infrastructure has collapsed, causing a humanitarian emergency of hunger and cholera.