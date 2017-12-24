WORLD
Yemeni city of Taiz hit hard by lack of humanitarian assistance
The Yemeni city of Taiz faces a humanitarian catastrophe as the Saudi led war continues with devastating consequences for the people of Yemen.
A cholera epidemic has been spreading across the country and 8 million people are on the brink of famine in what the United Nations deems the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (AP File) / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2017

The human cost of Yemen's war has hit its people hard. 

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Saudi led coalition imposed an air and sea blockade on the impoverished country, allowing only occasional humanitarian access. The blockade has been criticized by international groups, which say it is deepening the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis.

The civil war has caused profound misery among Yemen's 28 million people. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in fighting and airstrikes; food-supply and medical infrastructure has collapsed, causing a humanitarian emergency of hunger and cholera.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports on the toll the war has taken on Yemenis. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
