WORLD
2 MIN READ
Music brings solace to some refugees in Lebanon
Music helps a group of Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to recover from war trauma.
Music brings solace to some refugees in Lebanon
The image shows refugee musicians who participate Action for Hope music school in Lebanon. December 11, 2017. (@act4hope)
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2017

Beirut-based music school Action for Hope provides relief programmes for refugees in Lebanon by using music as a medium to heal psychological trauma caused by war or conflict. 

Six Palestinian and Syrian refugee girls practise on traditional musical instruments, thanks to Action for Hope, a nonprofit devoted to providing relief to people through cultural programs.   

A musician Hanadi al Hajj said playing the oud reminds her of her home in Syria.

Another participant Maha Fattouh who plays the buzuq said she wants to become famous through her musical talent. 

RECOMMENDED

"I want my name to become famous, but not only for playing the buzuq. I want people to have strong feelings when they listen to me, I want them to say this playing is wonderful, that the person who taught her is a real musician, professional, beautiful and that's why I love the buzuq and want to continue playing," said Fattouh.

450,000 Palestinians and more than one million Syrian refugees are registered in Lebanon.

TRT World’sNina Nemr reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'