Beirut-based music school Action for Hope provides relief programmes for refugees in Lebanon by using music as a medium to heal psychological trauma caused by war or conflict.

Six Palestinian and Syrian refugee girls practise on traditional musical instruments, thanks to Action for Hope, a nonprofit devoted to providing relief to people through cultural programs.

A musician Hanadi al Hajj said playing the oud reminds her of her home in Syria.

Another participant Maha Fattouh who plays the buzuq said she wants to become famous through her musical talent.