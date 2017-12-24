TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey working on plan to evacuate injured from Syria's Eastern Ghouta
Syrian regime forces have besieged the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region since 2013, restricting access to food and medicines for some 400,000 residents.
Turkey working on plan to evacuate injured from Syria's Eastern Ghouta
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, December 21, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2017

Turkey is working with Russia to evacuate around 500 people from the besieged Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

"There are around 500 people, including 170 children and women who need urgent humanitarian aid," Erdogan said ahead of his departure on an official visit to Sudan.

He said he had discussed the issue with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Ankara aimed to bring people in need of assistance to Turkey to provide treatment and care.

The Russian and Turkish chiefs of staff would discuss the steps to be taken in operations that would also involve the Turkish Red Cresent and Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Organisation (AFAD), Erdogan said.

RECOMMENDED

In November, the UN humanitarian adviser for Syria called the situation in Eastern Ghouta a humanitarian emergency.

Regime forces have besieged the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region since 2013, restricting access to food and medicines for some 400,000 residents.

It is one of four "de-escalation" zones agreed in May in a bid to reduce fighting in some parts of the war-ravaged country, but the regime has ramped up bombing since mid-November.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'