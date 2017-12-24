WORLD
3 MIN READ
Middle East: The Human cost of war
The refugee crisis has been one of 2017's biggest challenges. There are now more people who've been forced from their homes, than at any other time in recorded history.
Some 5.4 million have fled Syria since the start of the war and more than 6 million have been displaced within the country. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2017

The UN refugee agency estimates nearly 30,000 people a day flee their homes because of conflict and persecution - and nowhere is that more evident than in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

More than three million Iraqis have been displaced since the start of 2014. Of those, 1.3 million live in camps in Iraq and another 260,000 are refugees in other countries.

The situation in Syria, where more than 13 million people are in need of aid, is even worse. More than 6 million have been displaced within the country while an estimated 5.4 million have fled Syria since the start of the war in 2011.

In Yemen, more than 22 million people are in dire need of aid in what has been called the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Of those, more than seven million people don't have enough to eat and more than 700,000 have been diagnosed with cholera.

TRT World'sKim Vinnell has this report from a refugee camp in Gaziantep, Turkey, near the border with Syria. More refugees live in Turkey than any other country in the world.

Jordan also hosts a large number of Syrian refugees - more than half a million have been registered there - and that's not counting those who haven't officially put their names down. TRT World'sFrancis Collings visited the Zaatari Refugee camp - a sprawling city home to about 80,000 people.

The war in Yemen is also known as the world's forgotten conflict. 

TRT World'sAbubakr Al-Shamahi visited the frontline city of Taiz to see firsthand the humanitarian disaster unfolding.

Iraq has declared victory over Daesh - but its refugee camps remain. Many of people who fled the fighting ended up at Barakah camp - one of the larger camps in northern Iraq. TRT World'sAsh Gallagher has this report.

SOURCE:TRT World
