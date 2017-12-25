Two of three Turkish citizens, who were detained again by Israeli police in Eastern Jerusalem after being freed, face deportation, said the brother of a detainee on Sunday.

The trio were arrested at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday and released on bail by an Israeli court on Saturday.

Two of the Turkish citizens – Abdullah Kizilirmak and Mehmet Gargili – are accused of "battering Israeli police and resistance".

The third one – Adem Koc – was accused of "disturbing public order and attending an illegal demonstration".

Bilal Kizilirmak, brother of Abdullah, told Anadolu Agency late on Sunday that the Israeli police summoned Abdullah and Gargili back to the police station.

After being unable to contact his brother and Gargili for hours, he called Umeyr Ahmed Merrid, the lawyer for the detained citizens.

"The lawyer said that my brother Abdullah Kizilirmak and our friend Mehmet Gargili were detained again to be deported and taken to the city of Ramla near Tel Aviv and handed over to the immigration police,” said Kizilirmak.