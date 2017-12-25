It's the question every good little girl and boy asks on Christmas Eve: When is Santa coming?

As it has done every year since 1955, a Canadian and American defence agency is tracking the jolly old man's path around the globe in his reindeer-powered sleigh.

A 3-D, interactive website at www.noradsanta.org shows Santa on his delivery route, allowing users to click and learn more about the various cities along the way.

The Santa tracker presented by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) dates to 1955, when a Colorado newspaper advertisement printed a phone number to connect children with St Nick but mistakenly directed them to the hotline for the military nerve centre.

To avoid disappointing the little ones, NORAD's director of operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, ordered his staff to check the radar to see where Santa might be and update the children on his location.

Mary MacCarthy reports.

Liftoff from the North Pole

President Donald Trump joined in the NORAD tradition on Sunday, answering the phone from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.