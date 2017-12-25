WORLD
At least six dead in suicide attack near Afghan spy agency
Daesh claims responsibility for the bombing which comes only a week after an attack on a training facility of the same agency in Kabul.
Afghan security forces keep watch at a check point close to a compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in Kabul, Afghanistan. December 25, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2017

A suicide bomber on foot blew himself up close to a compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding one, government officials said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the explosion, the group's news agency Amaq reported on Monday. 

The blast comes a week after Daesh claimed another attack on a training facility of the same agency, the National Directorate for Security, in Kabul that ended when the attackers were killed before causing significant casualties.

An official said the explosion occurred close to the agency's entrance.

Ismail Kawsi, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, said at least three dead and one wounded had been taken to city hospitals.

SOURCE:Reuters
