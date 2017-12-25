Turkey wants to boost bilateral trade volume with Sudan to $10 billion, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday in his visit to Sudan.

Erdogan arrived in Sudanese capital Khartoum on Sunday for a two-day visit, which is the first by a Turkish president in Sudan, aimed at deepening the relations between the two countries.

Erdogan's remarks came at a joint news conference following a closed-door meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Omar al Bashir.

"We need to raise our trade volume to $1 billion and then to $10 billion. We have to take appropriate steps for this," Erdogan said.

The current trade volume between Turkey and Sudan stands around $500 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Erdogan said the two leaders agreed to set up a high-level strategic council to increase the economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said that his country was aware of the economic potential of Sudan. "We encourage businessmen to invest in Sudan," he added.

Turkey's exports to Sudan amounted to $328.5 million in January-October 2017, while imports from the country stood at $78.3 million.

Both countries on Sunday signed a total of 13 agreements pertaining to defence cooperation, mining, agriculture, forest, science, education, tourism, environment, support for mall businesses support and establishment of a strategic council.

'Concerns all of humanity'

Erdogan said he also spoke with Bashir on the issues related to Jerusalem.