On December 21, 128 countries voted at the UN against the US's recent naming of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The move drew harsh responses from the US and Israel.

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, not only threatened to cut off aid to these countries, but also accused them of disrespecting Washington.

The Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, described the UN as a collection of "hypocrites" and “puppets.”

The two countries are bashing the same UN which played an instrumental role in establishing Israel on Palestinian land.

In an interview with TRT World, Richard Falk, a law professor at Princeton University, spoke on how the UN supported Israel's foundation seven decades ago — and how the workings of the Jewish state remind him of brute colonial statecraft, which was discredited and discarded by the international community toward the end of World War I.

Why do you think Israel was created in the Middle East in the first place?

Richard Falk: Of course, it’s a long story which goes back a hundred years to the Balfour Declaration of 1917. The British Foreign Office, at the time being purely colonial, pledged to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine. After World War I, Britain was given administrative authority over the entire Palestine as a compromise between their desire to have a Palestinian colony and promise to the Arab countries that they would be independent after WWI, if they joined the fight against the Ottoman Empire.

The origin of Israel is in that pledge at a time when the Jewish population in Palestine was under 5 percent. So the Jews were a very small minority at that point.

It’s also important to remember that the promise was a homeland, not a state. Balfour, himself, in his private papers, indicated that he never anticipated the emergence of a Jewish state in Palestine. But then came a very concerted effort by the Zionist movement to purchase land in Palestine to encourage the Jews around the world to emigrate to Palestine.

This process was greatly facilitated by the rise of fascism in Europe and particularly, the Nazi movement in Germany. The occurrence of Holocaust involving genocide against six million Jews created a situation where Europe, in particular, and North America, in general, was reluctant to do anything that was seen to block the Zionist project of establishing the state of Israel.

The UN, then, in its earlier existence, was given the task of deciding what it should be done. After the first founding of its entitlement from the British, the Zionist movement, then, wanted the British to leave Palestine, so they [could] pursue their plan to establish a state. Their campaign was one of the first and most successful terrorist campaigns in history that made the British conclude that Palestine was ungovernable. (Eventually, they got out of Palestine.) They gave the UN this task, and the UN came out with this typical British solution, which is to divide people ethnically when they give up their colonial role which they did in India, Cyprus, Ireland, and wherever they had been.

This idea of partition was not accepted by the people, even after all this Jewish emigration. The Jewish population in the whole of Palestine was less than 30 percent or 33 percent out of the total population. Contrary to the self-determination and contrary to the historical trend against colonialism, Israel was established as a settler-colonial state at the very top when colonialism in the world context was collapsing and losing war after war. It is a kind of paradox that Israel was established at a moment when colonialism was collapsing.

Right to veto: The idea of winners

You talked about the crucial role the UN played in terms of the establishment of Israel and how its decision was motivated and affected by then-powerful states. Does it mean the UN has been subservient to superpowers like the US?

RF: In this context, I think certainly one can say that. The UN was set up in such a way that the five winners of WWII would have permanent membership in the security council, and the right to veto, which in fact meant that nothing could be done without their unanimous approval. This was a reaction to the failure of the League of Nations after WWI where the big countries did not participate. The idea was you cannot get these big countries to participate unless they have the right to veto. Again, this was the idea of winners.