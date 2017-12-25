“Sometimes, during this period, we smuggled into the prison a limited amount of food in the dead of night, and this food would be distributed equally among the prisoners,” Boochani wrote. “This principle also applied to the dogs that live among us: we factored them in. In our meetings we were adamant about the fact we had to show even more compassion to these dogs than before. Feeding them was imperative. These principles applied to the sick, too; we cared for them now more than ever before.”

As with all of Australia’s immigration detention centres, including its other offshore prison on the island nation of Nauru, the Manus Island facility had been a site of unmitigated human rights abuse. Human Rights Watch has observed that “long periods of detention, uncertainty and exposure to violence have had a devastating impact on [the] mental well-being” of those held on Manus, and described conditions as “cramped and dirty”. Six refugees have died.

The Australian government has repeatedly denied any accusations of wrongdoing, justifying the imprisonment of refugees as necessary to deter those who would use a people smuggler to seek asylum by boat and risk dying at sea, and for maintaining Australia’s sovereignty over who is permitted to cross the country’s borders. On the national broadcaster this month, under questioning from Iranian refugee Yaser Naseri about conditions in immigration detention, Prime Minister Turnbull said “I want to keep Australians safe. I want to keep Australia’s borders secure. ... I don’t want people to drown again at sea on people smugglers’ boats.”

The dismantling of the Manus Island centre might have been caused for sober celebration if it meant that the men held there, many of whom have proven claims to refugee status, were finally free to settle in a safe country. In the same month that the centre closed, 25 people were given clearance to be resettled in the United States under an Obama-era deal between Australia and the US, that was ambivalently re-sealed by President Trump in April of this year. Around 600 remained, and were advised that they would be transferred to other, newly constructed, Australian government-run transit facilities on the island. Their future from that point has remained uncertain.

As such, the men refused to leave the centre as it was closed on October 31, saying that they would not be re-located to yet another prison as the Australian government continued to deny them their freedom to live in a safe country. Whilst many Manusians are sympathetic of the refugees, there is also considerable anger and resentment against the Australian and PNG governments for establishing Manus as a site of refugee detention with little consultation of Manusians and with apparent disregard for Manusian land rights. There had been regular attacks on the men from people outside of the detention facility on the island when they left the centre.

Now confined to hastily-constructed transit centres on another part of Manus Island, the refugee men continue to face attacks, abuse and denial of basic services while they express their desire for freedom in a safe country—but not necessarily in Australia. Concerns for their welfare continue to be voiced by hundreds of people and organisations on mainland Australia.

Dr. Stewart Condon, President of Doctors Without Borders, travelled with a team of doctors to Manus to assess medical conditions, but they were not granted access to the medical centres. The Australian Medical Association was also prevented from conducting independent assessment of the men’s health. Abdul Aziz Muhamat, a refugee from the Darfur region of Sudan who regularly reports from Manus through social media and the podcast The Messenger, reported today that a number of men had left for Port Moresby for resettlement interviews with US officials. Some of these men—Boochani estimates around 60—may be permitted to settle in the US. But those who remain, say they will continue to fight for the freedom of all refugees stuck in the limbo as part of the Australian immigration detention process. As Muhamat put it on December 13:

“The second group for the USA just left the camp on their way to Port Moresby for the outcome of their processes. The US deal will take many months or years and will not provide places for everyone.”

He adds: “We will continue our protests on Manus until there is a safe country for everyone.”