Canada to expel Venezuelan ambassador in retaliatory move
The move comes two days after Venezuela booted out Canada's envoy for criticising its rights record.
Craig Kowalik (L), political advisor to the embassy of Canada and Eduardo Porretti Charge d'Affaires of the embassy of Argentina attend a session of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, August 2, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2017

Canada will expel a Venezuelan diplomat and also bar the country's ambassador from returning, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday, two days after Venezuela booted out Canada's envoy for criticising its rights record.

Western nations and Latin American neighbours have been increasingly critical of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro this year, accusing him of stamping on democracy and human rights.

Venezuela has riposted fiercely against growing international condemnation of Maduro.

Venezuela had already withdrawn its ambassador to Canada in protest over sanctions against the Maduro regime that Canada imposed in September.

"In response to this move by the Maduro regime, I am announcing that the Venezuelan ambassador to Canada... is no longer welcome in Canada. I am also declaring the Venezuelan charge d’affaires persona non grata," Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

Venezuela's expulsion of the Canadian diplomat over the weekend, she said, was "typical of the Maduro regime, which has consistently undermined all efforts to restore democracy and to help the Venezuelan people."

"Canadians will not stand by as the Government of Venezuela robs its people of their fundamental democratic and human rights, and denies them access to basic humanitarian assistance," she said in the statement.

Venezuela says foreign governments are trying to encourage a right-wing coup. On Saturday, it also expelled the Brazilian envoy.

Canada in September, following a similar move by the United States, imposed targeted sanctions against 40 Venezuelan senior officials, including Maduro, to punish them for “anti-democratic behaviour.” The ministers of defence and the interior, as well as several Supreme Court judges, were also among those targeted by the measures.

Canada is a member of the 12-nation Lima Group, which is trying to address the Venezuelan crisis and which next meets in Chile in January.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
