WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lifted sanctions still hit Sudanese healthcare
US lifted two-decade-old economic sanctions on Sudan in October but hospitals are still struggling to cater to civilians in need of healthcare.
Lifted sanctions still hit Sudanese healthcare
Hospitals built by Turkey in Somalia, Sudan, and Libya continue to serve thousands of Africans otherwise unable to access healthcare due to ongoing conflicts. / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2017

Not long ago Sudan was riven by civil war and is still accused in the West of backing terrorist groups. But now Washington has lifted a trade embargo, unfrozen Sudanese assets and abolished financial restrictions on its economy.

Still, the economy stutters. 

Annual inflation is running at over 33 percent and authorities oppose the International Monetary Fund's recommendation to float the currency. The Sudanese pound is fixed at a rate of 6.7 ($10.09) to the dollar, but trades considerably higher on the black market, hitting a low of 27 Sudanese pounds ($4.07) in November before recovering to around 23 ($3.46).

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sKim Vinnell reports on the human impact of Sudan's ailing economy.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'