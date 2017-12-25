The last 48 hours in Yemen have brought more death and destruction in war-ravaged Yemen as the Saudi and UAE backed coalition continue to bomb the beleaguered nation.

Fresh fighting has led to more 71 civilians being killed with more than 60 fighters also dead as Saudi-backed rebels push an offensive against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

On the outskirts of the capital Sanaa, a witness told AFP that seven members of the same family including women and children were killed by a coalition airstrike on Monday.

Saudi-backed rebels and coalition forces have been advancing along the Red Sea coast, seizing the town of Khokha earlier this month.

The stated goal is to reach Hodeida, Yemen's second largest port and a key entry point for aid to the country, which the UN has warned faces "the largest famine the world has seen for many decades."

Cholera outbreak 'exaggerated'