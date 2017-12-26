Syrian opposition groups on Monday rejected Russia's planned Sochi conference on Syria, saying Moscow was seeking to bypass a UN-based Geneva peace process, blaming Russia for committing war crimes in the war-torn country.

In a statement by around 40 opposition groups who include some of the military factions who participated in earlier rounds of Geneva peace talks, they said Moscow had not put pressure on Assad regime to reach a political settlement.

Syrian opposition statement said, "Russia has not contributed one step to easing the suffering of Syrians and has not pressured the regime that it claims it is a guarantor by move in any real path towards a solution."

Russia, which has emerged as the dominant player in Syria after a major military intervention over two years ago, received backing from Turkey and Iran for holding a Syrian national dialogue congress in the Russian city of Sochi between January 29-30.