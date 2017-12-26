WORLD
Syrian opposition groups reject Russian-sponsored Sochi conference
Sochi conference rejected by around 40 opposition groups on Monday due to intention to bypass Geneva peace process held by UN.
Nasr al Hariri, Head of the Syrian High Negotiations Committee (HNC), attends a news conference before the opening of Intra-Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland, November 27, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2017

Syrian opposition groups on Monday rejected Russia's planned Sochi conference on Syria, saying Moscow was seeking to bypass a UN-based Geneva peace process, blaming Russia for committing war crimes in the war-torn country.

In a statement by around 40 opposition groups who include some of the military factions who participated in earlier rounds of Geneva peace talks, they said Moscow had not put pressure on Assad regime to reach a political settlement.

Syrian opposition statement said, "Russia has not contributed one step to easing the suffering of Syrians and has not pressured the regime that it claims it is a guarantor by move in any real path towards a solution."

Russia, which has emerged as the dominant player in Syria after a major military intervention over two years ago, received backing from Turkey and Iran for holding a Syrian national dialogue congress in the Russian city of Sochi between January 29-30.

Syrian opposition also said, "Russia is an aggressor country that has committed war crimes against Syrians ... It stood with the regime militarily and defended its politically and over seven years preventing UN condemnation of Assad's regime." 

Moscow says it targets militants but opposition groups and residents say the Russian air strikes conducted since a major aerial campaign over two years ago have caused hundreds of civilian casualties in indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas away from the front line.

Some opposition said they had not yet made up their mind.

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said that Russia's plan to convene the congress should be assessed by its ability to contribute to and support the UN-led Geneva talks on ending the war in Syria.

SOURCE:Reuters
