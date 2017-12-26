WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK inflation hurts retailers this Christmas
Despite the Christmas season, British households are spending less due to rising inflation and stagnant wages.
UK inflation hurts retailers this Christmas
Inflation has been stoked by the pound's sharp fall in the wake of the June 2016 referendum to leave the European Union. December 22, 2017 / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2017

As Britain and the European Union make slow progress through a protracted divorce, consumer spending in the UK is slowing.

Britain's economy has grown slower than other big European economies this year largely as a result of Brexit. 

A rise in inflation, caused largely by the fall in the value of the pound after the 2016 referendum decision to leave the European Union has began to have an impact on consumer confidence.

British households turned increasingly cautious in the three months to September as they raised their spending at the slowest annual pace since 2012, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

RECOMMENDED

"The figures confirm the pressure on households." Philip Shaw, an economist with Investec, said.  

An expected the fall in inflation next year and forecasts for a long-awaited – but 10 years late – rise in wages could relieve some of the strains facing the UK economy.

Kristina Partsinevelos looks at how British retailers are struggling. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'