In Albania, coastal erosion from the Adriatic Sea is swallowing beaches, forests and land. And that erosion doesn't only threaten wildlife, it's also bad for business.

Environmentalists say a dangerous mix of climate change and unregulated urban development are to blame.

Villagers in the area are also facing an uncertain future.

Albania's coastline is 427 kilometres (265 miles) long. The government says about a third of it is eroding.