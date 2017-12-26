WORLD
Albania's beaches are under threat
A third of Albania's more than 400 kilometre coastline is eroding due to a dangerous mix of climate change and unregulated urban development.
An Albanian fisherman at the beach of Shengjin near the city of Lezhe. / Getty Images
By Asena Boşnak
December 26, 2017

In Albania, coastal erosion from the Adriatic Sea is swallowing beaches, forests and land. And that erosion doesn't only threaten wildlife, it's also bad for business. 

Environmentalists say a dangerous mix of climate change and unregulated urban development are to blame.

Villagers in the area are also facing an uncertain future.

Albania's coastline is 427 kilometres (265 miles) long. The government says about a third of it is eroding.

Fishermen in the town of Shengjin fear they will have to leave their homes, just as many pelicans and fish are leaving the lagoon.

TRTWorld’sSuheil Damounty has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
