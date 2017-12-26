FourTRT World crewmembers, Senior Producer Mok Choy Lin together with her freelance cameraman and local fixer and driver are appearing again before a Myanmar court.

The four were detained on October 27th flying a drone to film Myanmar's parliament building in the capital Naypyidaw. Prior to filming, they had conducted an interview with a member of parliament.

On November 10, the crew were jailed for two months for possessing an unlicenced drone.

They also face charges of allegedly violating import and export laws, which could mean prison sentences of three years.