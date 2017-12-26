TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish police arrest 12 Daesh suspects
The arrests were made during simultaneous raids carried out by anti-terror police in several locations in Turkey's southern Adana province as part of a long-running crackdown on Daesh.
Turkish police arrest 12 Daesh suspects
Twelve suspects, including two Syrians, were arrested during the raids on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
December 26, 2017

Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 12 people over suspected links to Daesh as part of an anti-terror campaign in the country's southern province of Adana.

Anti-terror police carried out simultaneous raids on several locations in Adana, a police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

RECOMMENDED

Twelve suspects, including two Syrians, were arrested during the raids.

According to authorities, more than 300 people have lost their lives so far in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians with suicide bombs, and rocket and gun attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'