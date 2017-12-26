Russia has started establishing a permanent military presence at naval and air bases in Syria, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, as parliament ratified a deal with Damascus to cement a Russian presence in the country, the RIA state news agency reported.

The deal, signed on January 18 will expand the Tartus naval facility, Russia's only naval foothold in the Mediterranean, and grant Russian warships access to Syrian waters and ports, Viktor Bondarev, head of the upper house security and defence committee, told RIA.

RIA news agency separately quoted Sergei Shoigu as saying:

"Last week the Commander-in-Chief [President Vladimir Putin] approved the structure and the bases in Tartus and in Khmeimim [air base]. We have begun forming a permanent presence there."