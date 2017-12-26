Israel’s parliament is set to vote on a draft bill that would impose the death penalty on 'terrorists' "involved in operations against Israeli targets," the country’s defence minister said on Monday.

"The US also has such legislation. Thus, it’s appropriate for Israel to follow such a powerful democratic system in the world,” Avigdor Lieberman said.

"Every convicted terrorist is used by terrorist organisations kidnapping civilians and soldiers for prisoner swaps," the defence minister added.

The draft bill needs to be voted on in three rounds in order to be approved by parliament.