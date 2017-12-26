WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli parliament to vote on death penalty bill
Voting to advance the legislation that critics say targets convicted Palestinians will take place on Wednesday.
Israeli parliament to vote on death penalty bill
Palestinian protesters confront Israeli security forces in a demonstration against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near Beit El Checkpoint in Ramallah, West Bank on December 13, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2017

Israel’s parliament is set to vote on a draft bill that would impose the death penalty on 'terrorists' "involved in operations against Israeli targets," the country’s defence minister said on Monday.

"The US also has such legislation. Thus, it’s appropriate for Israel to follow such a powerful democratic system in the world,” Avigdor Lieberman said.

"Every convicted terrorist is used by terrorist organisations kidnapping civilians and soldiers for prisoner swaps," the defence minister added.

The draft bill needs to be voted on in three rounds in order to be approved by parliament.

RECOMMENDED

Israel's military law already permits the death penalty for someone convicted of a 'terrorist' murder if the Judges' decision is unanimous.

As Haaretz reports, the bill under consideration would allow the death sentence to be imposed by a majority of the judges, and to allow criminal courts to sentence convicted 'terrorists' to death.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier this year that it is time to impose the death penalty in non-military courts.

"The death penalty for terrorists – it's time to implement it in severe cases," he said in a video posted in July on his Twitter account.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'