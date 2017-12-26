WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan, Afghanistan want Taliban to join peace talks
Taliban leaders have refused to talk to the Afghan government in past but have attended negotiations in other countries.
Pakistan, Afghanistan want Taliban to join peace talks
Afghan Taliban have ramped up attacks in recent months. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2017

Pakistan and Afghanistan appealed to Taliban militants to join peace talks following a meeting on Tuesday organised by China to mend strained relations between the two governments.

In a joint statement, the three governments called for a "broad-based and inclusive peace and reconciliation process" following near-daily Taliban attacks in areas across Afghanistan. 

The three governments said they "call on the Afghan Taliban to join the peace process at an early date."

Afghanistan and Pakistan are at odds over accusations that Islamabad is harbouring some of the fiercest factions of the Taliban, which was overthrown as the Afghan government in 2001 by a US invasion. 

Those include the Haqqani group, which the US government has declared a terrorist organisation.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan and Afghanistan, "unanimously expressed the point that they will not allow any party or force to use their territories to engage in the activities that would undermine the security of the other side," said Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi. 

The talks reflected Beijing's efforts to expand its political and diplomatic role in the region. 

Taliban leaders have refused to talk to the Afghan government but have travelled several times to China, held talks with Russia and Iran, and attended conferences in Japan and Europe.

Pakistan hosted talks between Kabul and the Taliban in July 2015. Since then, diplomats from Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and the United States have tried without success to organise another meeting.

Other governments have pressed Pakistan to encourage the Taliban to rejoin talks, but Islamabad says it has less influence over the group than others believe.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'