Pakistan and Afghanistan appealed to Taliban militants to join peace talks following a meeting on Tuesday organised by China to mend strained relations between the two governments.

In a joint statement, the three governments called for a "broad-based and inclusive peace and reconciliation process" following near-daily Taliban attacks in areas across Afghanistan.

The three governments said they "call on the Afghan Taliban to join the peace process at an early date."

Afghanistan and Pakistan are at odds over accusations that Islamabad is harbouring some of the fiercest factions of the Taliban, which was overthrown as the Afghan government in 2001 by a US invasion.

Those include the Haqqani group, which the US government has declared a terrorist organisation.